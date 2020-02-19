SC Directs Rajasthan To Stop Illegal Sand Mining, Seeks State Govt's Response In 4 Weeks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was shocked after it was brought to its notice that despite the ban put on sand mining several years ago, such activities were still in progress in Rajasthan. The Apex Court directed the state government and other high-ranking officials in the government to take immediate steps in the matter. A three-judge bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant and headed by CJI SA Bobde has sought a report from the state government within four weeks.

SC had issued an order to stop illegal sand mining in 2017

In its judgement, the Top Court stated that illegal sand mining could damage the environment irreparably. The verdict pertained to several petitions connected to illegal sand mining in the state. The Supreme Court had issued an order in 2017 to stop illegal sand mining in Rajasthan. The SC had also state government, and the Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SP) of all districts in Rajasthan to take immediate action to stop rampant illegal sand mining.

Central Empowered Committee (CEC) appointed by the SC itself, has been directed by the three-judge bench to examine the issues of illegal sand mining and submit a report recommending measures on this matter. The court observed that the CEC would take into account the issues faced by stakeholders involved in the matter, which includes sand traders, transporters and others associated.

In conducting the detailed probe on the matter, the CEC would also have the authority to summon people, including government officials, fix responsibility as well as give suggestions on way forward. A deadline of six weeks has been issued by the Supreme Court to the CEC.

SC asserts on preservation of green cover

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of the rapid deforestation in the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday had emphasized on the importance of green cover and said that it must be preserved. The remark by Supreme Court came while hearing a plea on the cutting of trees in connection with the construction of foot over bridge on the India-Bangladesh border by West Bengal state government.

The Apex Court observed that the green cover must be preserved but people were not willing to explore alternatives. "There could be a way to create a path without cutting trees. It might be a little more expensive, but if you value the property, it would be better," the bench added.

