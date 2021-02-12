Supreme Court Seeks Response From Andhra Pradesh Govt On Odisha’s Plea On Panchayat Polls

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea filed by Odisha for holding panchayat polls in three villages of Kotiya gram panchayat in the Koraput district of the state. In its petition, the Odisha government contended that the AP government allegedly notified panchayat polls in three villages of Kotiya gram panchayat in Koraput.

Andhra Pradesh government's lawyer Mahfooz Nazki told the Apex court that he had to make two preliminary objections in the matter. In response to his statement, Justice Khanwilkar asked him to file his submissions before the Apex Court. The Odisha government, in its plea, also asserted that the Jaganmohan Reddy government deliberately violated the Supreme Court and order of December 2, 1968, by transgressing into Odisha’s territory.

Odisha government's plea

Odisha government, which is locked in a territorial dispute over the Kotia gram panchayat since 1960 with Andhra, wrote in its plea, “Apparently, the said notification issued by contemnor number 1 in unison with contemnor number 2 and 3 is to invade into the territory of the petitioner state at the cost of a willful violation of an order of this court. Therefore the contemnors are to be called upon to explain as to why contempt proceedings shall not be drawn against them and appropriate punishment shall not be awarded to them.”

Also Read: Educated People Choosing Their Own Life Partners Can Reduce Caste & Community Tensions: SC

Also Read: President Is Seized Of Balwant S Rajoana’s Plea For Commutation Of Death Penalty, Centre To SC

'Andhra deliberately violated the order'

“The petitioner state of Odisha is invoking the contempt jurisdiction of this court against the alleged contemnor for having wilfully and deliberately violated the order dated December 2, 1968, and the judgment dated March 30, 2006, passed by this court in original suit filed by State of Orissa and State of Andhra Pradesh," the plea further read.



Earlier this week, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff said that the issue in India can be resolved by the discussions between the two governments. Shariff opined, "In India, any dispute between two states can be amicably settled through discussion. I will apprise the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on the concern expressed by the Odisha government."

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: SC Panel Talks With 12 Farmer Unions From 8 States On Farm Laws As Standoff Continues

Also Read: Remove Duty On Import On Radiation Therapy Machines For Treating Cancer Patients; BSP MP SC Misra