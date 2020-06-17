'Don't Shoot The Messenger': Supreme Court Slams Delhi Govt For Threatening Health Workers

On Wednesday, a three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, MR Shah, and Sanjay Kishan Kaul pulled up the Delhi government for threatening doctors, nurses, and other health workers with legal action for making public the condition of the public hospitals in the national capital. The court was hearing a suo moto matter pertaining to the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and the dignified handling of dead bodies in government hospitals. During the hearing, the bench observed that the Delhi government did not want the truth to come out.

Moreover, it questioned the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on why it had suspended a doctor who made a video depicting the state of one of the hospitals in Delhi. The apex court called upon the Delhi government to file an affidavit in the matter. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on June 19. In the previous week, the SC observed that COVID-19 patients are being treated worse than animals in the government hospitals in the national capital.

The apex court said, "Don't shoot the messenger. Don't threaten doctors and health workers. Support them. What has Delhi done? Please protect doctors, nurses. They are Corona warriors. You (Delhi government) do not want the truth to come out. But several videos have come out." Questioning the Delhi government further, the bench asked, "Why did you suspend a doctor who made a video of the pathetic conditions of one of your hospitals?"

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Currently, there are 44,688 novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 16,500 patients have been discharged while 1837 fatalities have been reported. After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 14, the latter unveiled a series of measures to ameliorate the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. This includes tripling the number of COVID-19 tests within 6 days, testing at every polling station in containment zones, and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey in hotspots for contact tracing.

Additionally, Shah revealed that the Centre would provide Delhi with 500 train coaches to add 8000 beds for novel coronavirus patients. Also, a committee is expected to submit its report on reducing the cost of COVID-19 treatment soon. A day later, the Union Home Minister chaired an all-party meeting regarding the management of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)