Supreme Court Takes Objection To Petitioner Addressing Judges As 'Your Honour'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday raised objection to a lawyer's address to the bench after he referred to the Judges as 'Your Honour'.The top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice A.S Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian was hearing a petition of a law student related to the filling up of vacancies in the subordinate judiciary. During the proceedings, the law student addressed the apex court's bench as 'Your Honour' which drew the CJI's ire who reminded him that he was not in the Supreme Court of the United States.

"When you call us Your Honour, you either have the Supreme Court of United States or the Magistrate in mind. We are neither', CJI Bobde told the petitioner.

The lawyer apologised to the bench only to point out that there was no mention of a prescribed address in law for the judges. The CJI responded to him saying, "May not be the law, it is about practice of the court."

Moreover, Justice V. Ramasubramanian chided the lawyer stating that he had not done his 'homework properly' and had missed out on the directions in the Malik Mazhar Sultan case which lay down the time-frame for appointments in the subordinate judiciary. Ultimately, CJI Bobde advised the petitioner to take more time to study the case, adjourning the matter for next week.

Back in 2014, the Supreme Court had ruled that it was not compulsory to call judges "my lord", "your lordship" or "your honour" adding that it was only necessary to refer to them in a dignified manner.

"When did we say it is compulsory. You can only call us in a dignified manner," a bench comprising justices H L Dattu and S A Bobde had said. "To address the court what do we want. Only a respectable way of addressing. You call (judges) sir, it is accepted. You call it your honour, it is accepted. You call lordship it is accepted. These are some of the appropriate way of expression which are accepted," it added.

The SC's order was in respect to a PIL filed by an advocate seeking an end to the use of 'my lord' and 'your lordship' in courts alleging that it was against the dignity of the country and bore connotations to slavery.

