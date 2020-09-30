Pakistan Infiltrates Narcotic Drugs To India Through Cross Border Transactions: Survey

Narcotic drugs in India are being infiltrated by Pakistan, stated a survey by EUreporter. It further revealed that cross border transportation is one of the most common forms of operation to transport drugs. In the last decade, India has witnessed an increasing availability of narcotic drugs and the majority of them are transported from Pakistan.

Narcotic drugs' survey: Pakistan transporting drugs to India

Director Professor Dheeraj Sharma of Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak is the author of the survey. He along with his research team took up the task to examine the issue of illegal drugs and drugs selling from the perspective of those who were convicted of such crimes. All the data of the survey has been collected from drug peddlers across the 3 states in India- Punjab, Gujrat and Delhi, the author added.

All of the 872 people whose responses recorded were convicted under the Indian Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The participation in the survey was completely voluntary, said the author of EUreporter survey. As per the survey, India has recorded an increase in the availability of narcotic drugs and number of arrests, trials and conviction under the NDPS Act have also increased.

The survey revealed that 78.10 per cent of the drug peddlers said that they used to consume drugs and the selling of these narcotic drugs was only limited to their friends and family. Around 56.54 per cent said that being a regular drug user, they became drug peddlers. Apart from this, EUreporter survey also stated that 86.70 per cent were trapped into narcotic drug trafficking by their drug suppliers with whom they interacted frequently because of their addiction. When the peddlers were asked to name to countries they think are responsible for infiltrating drugs in India, nearly 84 per cent of all named Pakistan. After Pakistan, 5 per cent named Nepal and 4.24 per cent named Afghanistan.

The final analysis of the EUreporter survey was completed by taking the mean ratings of all the respondents to rank the modus operandi of all the peddlers dealing in narcotic drugs in India. The cross border transmission of the drugs has been done by the tourists, illegal means, college students and business people. The survey also informed that according to the respondents, narcotic drug transmission is accompanied by music that talked about drug use and the absurdity of life. Over 79.36 per cent believed that Bollywood movies which glorify drugs are responsible for the increased intention to consume drugs.

(with ANI inputs)