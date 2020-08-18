Sushant Death Case: Supreme Court Verdict On Rhea Chakraborty's Plea Likely Tomorrow

The Supreme Court verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea that was reserved on August 11, is likely to be announced on August 19, 2020 as the matter is listed to be heard. Rhea's plea seeks the transfer of the FIR filed by the Bihar Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on August 18 to appeal to Supreme Court for an early decision. Shweta said "we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting" adding that "every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak."

Shweta's tweet came a day after Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke to Republic TV saying that he believed a delay in judgment could cause further tampering of evidence. "I am very shocked by this delay in judgment. If judge sir felt Mumbai police should continue, then he should have said it that day only. This time in the interim is being wasted. Although Mumbai Police has still not filed an FIR. Maybe they could have asked the Patna police to continue the investigation in the interim since they had an FIR," said Vikas Singh.

Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 18, 2020

On July 25, Singh had filed a complaint with police in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

