Sushant Death Case: Supreme Court Verdict On Rhea Chakraborty's Plea Likely Tomorrow

The Supreme Court verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea that was reserved on August 11, is likely to be announced on August 19, 2020 as the matter is listed to be heard. Rhea's plea seeks the transfer of the FIR filed by the Bihar Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on August 18 to appeal to Supreme Court for an early decision. Shweta said "we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting" adding that "every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak."
Shweta's tweet came a day after Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke to Republic TV saying that he believed a delay in judgment could cause further tampering of evidence. "I am very shocked by this delay in judgment. If judge sir felt Mumbai police should continue, then he should have said it that day only. This time in the interim is being wasted. Although Mumbai Police has still not filed an FIR. Maybe they could have asked the Patna police to continue the investigation in the interim since they had an FIR," said Vikas Singh.
Sushant's sister confesses dealing with moments of 'helplessness'; thanks fans for support
Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 18, 2020
On July 25, Singh had filed a complaint with police in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.
#CBIforSSR for Sushant receives 27 lakh tweets, 13 nations come together to demand justice
The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and has rejected all attempts to cover up his death. This is a petition to demand that the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput be transferred to an independent and impartial organisation for a Supreme Court-monitored, time-bound inquiry. We believe nothing short of this will bring the whole truth out. Join the Republic Media Network Campaign for #CBIForSSR to ensure that the cloud over the circumstances of actor Sushant’s death are removed, that the truth prevails, and that those who have compromised the investigation so far face penalties under the law. remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation.
http://petition.republicworld.com/
WhatsApp your message on 7304434381
Give us a missed call on 7304434381
Tweet using #CBIForSSR
#CBIForSSR | Send in your videos using the hashtag and join Republic's campaign. You can also WhatsApp us, or give a missed call on 7304434381— Republic (@republic) August 14, 2020
Join Republic's campaign to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/5fHHfteOSH