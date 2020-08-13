Sushant Singh Death Case: Maharashtra Govt Challenges Bihar Police's Jurisdiction In SC

Following the Bihar government and the respondent, the Maharashtra government has also filed a 9-page affidavit as a response to SC as directed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Tuesday. The court was hearing the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death from Patna to Mumbai.

In its response, the Maharashtra government has contended that the Mumbai Police has the legal right to investigate the case. Challenging the Bihar Police's probe in the matter, the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration has also contended the need for CBI probe.

However, despite its regular claims of its jurisdiction to investigate the case, the Mumbai Police has not filed an inquest report or registered any FIR in the case yet. Earlier in the day, Sushant's family and the Bihar government had filed their responses, as directed by the top court. The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, had reserved its order and directed all parties to file their responses by Thursday.

Sushant's family hits out at Rhea

Submitting its response to the Supreme Court hearing the petition seeking transfer of probe from Bihar to Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput's family contended that Rhea Chakraborty was examined four days after the incident providing her with 'ample time to destroy evidence.' Represented by advocate Vikas Singh, Sushant's family has submitted to the top court that the petitioner [Rhea Chakraborty] is 'hand in glove' with an important witness who has shared e-mails with her even after registration of a FIR. In its four-page response, the family has also highlighted negligence on Mumbai Police's part to probe the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"The Petitioner was examined under S. 175 CrPC four days after the incident, giving her ample time to destruct the evidence and influence the witnesses. (at pg. F of the Petition and pg. 15 of R.2 reply). Furthermore, the Petitioner is hand in glove with an important witness, who even after registration of a FIR shared e-mails with her. (at pg. 11 of the petition and at pg. 24 of R.2 reply)," the actor's family submitted.

Bihar govt submits its response

Earlier in the day, the state of Bihar via its counsel Keshav Mohan chalked out the chronology of events starting from Sushant's death to CBI's FIR registration against Rhea Chakraborty and others earlier last week, in its response to the apex court.

Bihar Government substantiated with due examples of previous cases that the investigation conducted by Mumbai Police under section 174 and 175 of the CrPC was effective only until the cause of death of the actor is ascertained. They have claimed that the said investigation ended with the final post mortem report which was released on June 25. Thereafter, the non-registration of FIR in Mumbai has been termed as "contrary to law" and that this "inexplicable" act makes the interrogation of the 56 persons from the film industry 'ex-facie' -- without any jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for the transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Mumbai. The apex court had directed all parties concerned in the case to file a response by Thursday. Meanwhile, ED continues the investigate the financial aspects of the FIR lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh on July 25 at Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and several others accusing them of cheating and conspiracy along with abetment of his son's suicide.