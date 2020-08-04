Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Grant Thornton Named As Forensic Auditor By Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday appointed Grant Thornton as the forensic auditor in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a police official said. Police are probing various aspects like alleged professional rivalry, depression and financial transactions of the late actor. Rajput's father K K Singh had lodged a complaint in Patna claiming that a large sum of money was withdrawn from his account.

Following these allegations, Mumbai Police have decided to appoint a team of financial forensic experts to ascertain if any dubious transactions had taken place. "Accordingly, police on Tuesday appointed Grant Thornton as a forensic auditor in the case," the official said.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday told reporters that the FIR by Bihar police said Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant's account. "During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there," he had said.

There is no confirmation yet of a direct transfer to the account of Rhea Chakraborty, he added. The Enforcement Directorate had questioned Rajput's chartered accountant (CA) in connection with a money laundering probe that has stemmed from the complaint lodged by the actor's father, officials said.

In his complaint on which an FIR was lodged on July 25, Rajput's father KK Singh accused Chakraborty and her family members of abetting his son's suicide, besides defrauding him of his money and subjecting him to blackmail.

Aaditya Thackeray issues statement on Sushant Singh Rajput death case, backs Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

On June 14, the 34-year-old actor was allegedly found dead at his Bandra residence. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. On Monday, the Mumbai Police responded to KK Singh's claim that Bandra Police was alerted about the danger to Sushant's life. While acknowledging that Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter, the Mumbai Police stated that no formal complaint was lodged. On August 5, the apex court shall hear a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of the FIR filed in Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh's former staffer says actor was 'happy'; 'never locked room while sleeping'

(with PTI Inputs)