Sushant Singh Death Case: ED Questions Actor's House Manager Samuel Miranda

In a massive development into Sushant's death case, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday questioned Sushant's staff manager — Samuel Miranda. Earlier, Sushant's family named Samuel Miranda in the complaint filed in Patna as he was present inside the house when the actor died.

On Wednesday, a single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy ordered the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined Rhea Chakraborty's lawyers request for protection for the actor.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned the chartered accountant (CA) of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with a money-laundering probe that stemmed from a complaint lodged by Rajput’s father with the Bihar police, officials said. They said Sandeep Shridhar has been questioned in Mumbai by the central probe agency and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The CA is understood to be handling the actor’s finances for about a year and the ED wants to understand his financial dealings in order to take the probe forward.

The questioning is linked to the money laundering case that was registered by the ED last week on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide.

Meanwhile, at least two companies linked to Rajput and some financial deals involving Chakraborty and her brother Showik are under the ED scanner. Chakraborty, her bother and others are expected to be summoned by the agency for questioning soon. The ED case has been filed against the accused named in the Bihar Police FIR that includes Chakraborty, her family, and six others.

