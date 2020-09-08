Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh Complains Of Chest Pain, Shifted To ICU

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Government Medical College (GMC), Thrissur, on Tuesday, September 8, after she complained of chest pain. Swapna, who was lodged at Central Prison, Viyyur in Thrissur district had complained of chest pain on Monday following which she was admitted to GMC in Thrissur.

According to the GMC authorities, a slight variation has been noticed in the ECG report of Swapna; however, her condition is satisfactory, the hospital authorities informed.

On September 3, Thursday, the Kerala Police had recorded the arrest of Swapna, in connection with a case related to the forgery of a fake degree certificate to secure a job in the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) under the Income Tax Department.

Furthermore, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kochi had last week extended the judicial custody of three key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case including Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS, and Sandeep Nair till September 9. The case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, that had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crores was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

About Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. The NIA has already registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

(With inputs from ANI)