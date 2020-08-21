Kerala Gold Smuggling: Principal Sessions Court Rejects Accused Swapna Suresh's Bail Plea

On Friday, the Principal Sessions Court in Kochi rejected the bail petition of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. She had moved the court seeking bail in the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. During the hearing, the ED claimed that Suresh had confessed to her role in the smuggling of gold. Mentioning that the conspiracy took place in India and abroad, the agency maintained that it was the responsibility of the accused to prove her innocence.

Noting that the investigation in the case is at an early stage, the Principal Sessions Court concluded that bail could not be granted. Earlier, a Special NIA court and the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court had dismissed her bail petition. She along with co-accused Sarith Kumar and Sandeep Nair have been sent to judicial custody till August 26.

What is the Kerala gold smuggling case?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. The NIA has already registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

The ED's case

On July 23, the ED registered a money laundering case in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal. As per sources, the focus will be on uncovering the modus operandi of the money laundering. The central agency will reportedly probe if proceeds of crime were generated by the accused for the laundering of funds that were earned through the gold smuggling racket. The ED is expected to question more suspects apart from those already interrogated by the NIA and the Customs.

