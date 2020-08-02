Tamil Nadu: Beaten Up By Cops, Chennai Painter Succumbs To Injuries After Self-immolation

A month after Tuticorin custodial death case in Chennai, another case of police brutality has surfaced in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Protesting against police brutality in Chennai, a local painter set himself on fire after he was allegedly beaten by Puzhal police official. The painter was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries with 80% burns.

Srinivasan, a painter who was living with his family in Puzhal area in Chennai could not pay rent for four months as he did not have a job and there was no income due to the Coronavirus-forced lockdown. The painter was asked to vacate his residence by the house owner repeatedly.

The house owner, identified as Rajendran, who is also a member of the ruling political party lodged a complaint at Puzhal Police station. Srinivasan alleged Puzhal Police inspector Sam Benson came to his house and beat him up in front of his wife and children. Dejected by this, Srinivasan self-immolated himself and sustained serious burn injuries.

Tuticorin custodial death

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation in the custodial death of Jayraj and Benniks is still underway. The state Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) have arrested 10 police personnel and has shifted the accused to Madurai Central Prison from Tuticorin district prison due to security reasons. On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Madurai to take over the probe into the death of the father-son duo in the Sathankulam police station on June 19.

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on June 21.

