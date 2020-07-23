Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Arrested Cop Taken To Hospital Post Complain Of Poor Health

An accused police officer in the Tuticorin custodial deaths was taken to the hospital on Thursday after he complained of poor health. The accused - Sridhar - was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital from the Madurai Central Jail. The dean of the hospital confirmed that the arrested policeman underwent health check-up and has not been admitted to the hospital.

10 cops arrested in the case

The state Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) have arrested 10 police personnel and has shifted the accused to Madurai Central Prison from Tuticorin district prison due to security reasons. On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Madurai to take over the probe into the death of the father-son duo in the Sathankulam police station on June 19.

The 7-member CBI team headed by SP Shukla reached Madurai to commence the investigation into the matter. The total arrests done till date (10) include - an inspector, two sub-inspectors of Sathankulam police station where the father-son duo was allegedly thrashed - have been arrested and charged with murder, remanded to judicial custody.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on June 21.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. After a major outcry from politicians and citizens, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy handed over the case from the police to the CBI.

