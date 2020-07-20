Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Madurai Court Sends 3 Police Officers To 3-day CBI Custody

In a major development in the Tuticorin custodial deaths, Madurai District Court on Monday, sent three police personnel including Chelladurai, Samathurai and Veyilmuthu to three days in CBI custody. On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Madurai to take over the probe into the death of the father-son duo in the Sathankulam police station on June 19. The 7 member CBI team headed by SP Shukla is taking over from the Tamil Nadu CB-CID which has arrested 10 police personnel till date- which include -an inspector, two sub-inspectors of Sathankulam police station where the father-son duo was allegedly thrashed -and charged with murder, remanded to judicial custody.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: CB-CID file murder charges against two cops as CBI takes over

3 cops sent to CBI custody

Tuticorin custodial deaths: TNSHRC interrogates 7 arrested cops housed in Madurai prison

Police claim victims' abused cops, CCTV footage contradicts

As per the FIR, Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan claimed that the father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennicks verbally abused policemen and threatened to hit them, when policemen reminded them of the lockdown as their mobile shop was seen open at 9:15 PM on June 19. On the other hand, Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage outside father-son duo - Jayaraj and Bennicks's mobile shop in Tuticorin from the day they were arrested - June 19. The CCTV footage shows that there was no argument between the duo and the police, with the father - Jayaraj seen walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: 7-member CBI team arrives in Madurai to begin probe

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on June 21.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. After a major outcry from politicians and citizens, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy handed over the case from the police to the CBI.

Tuticorin custodial deaths: 3 accused admitted in hospital over health issues