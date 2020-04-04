Tamil Nadu CM Issues Stern Warning To Lockdown Violators, Assures Stringent Action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday, April 3, gave a stern warning to lockdown violators stating that the state government will take stringent action against them if they fail to cooperate.

"If people fail to cooperate with the government respecting the statewide lockdown, then there will be no option but to enforce lockdown in a stringent manner," Palaniswami said during media interaction.

He issued a warning to those who come out on streets unnecessarily violating the guidelines of the lockdown. He also stated that the government is providing necessities to migrants in the state amid the lockdown.

"There are 1,18,332 migrants and labours in Tamil Nadu and who have been provided with shelter. We are taking care of them. Tamil Nadu government is concerned for migrants. We are providing them with ration and cooking oil," he said.

Tamil Nadu reports 411 cases

Chief Minister Palaniswami has also announced Rs 3,000 cash support for accredited journalists and media professionals. The state government also announced that all ration cardholders in the state will be provided with Rs 1000 assistance from April 2 to 13.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 102 fresh positive cases of novel coronavirus taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 411. The nation is now witnessing an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. With the nationwide lockdown in its 10th day on April 3, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 2,546, of which 62 have succumbed to the deadly infection while 2,322 cases are still active; 162 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries around the world have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. As the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour to contain the spread of the virus.

