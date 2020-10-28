Telangana BJP Demands CBI Probe Over Siddipet Raid; Submits Memorandum To State CEO

Following the raid at the residence of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao, the BJP on Tuesday, October 27 submitted a memorandum to the State Chief Election Officer (CEO) demanding a CBI rrobe over the raid. The party also demanded the deployment of central forces for a free and fair election in Dubbaka by-polls.

BJP National Secretary Indrasena Reddy informed that the party has submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer requesting to take immediate action against Telangana State Police for harassment of the BJP candidate, his family members, relatives and star campaigners including State President and other on account of Dubbaka Assembly by-election, registering false FIRs, implicating innocent party workers.

'Commissioner misusing his official position'

Reddy further alleged that the state government totally misused the Police and Revenue officials by conducting the raids. The police have conducted the raid under the guise of instructions by the Revenue officials, Reddy said.

"The Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao are of the same district. The concerned police commissioner of Siddipet is regularly in contact with them, and the commissioner is doing favour by misusing his official position", Reddy alleged.

BJP has also requested for CBI investigation on the incident that took place on October 26, 2020. "We demand the deployment of central forces at the Dubbaka Assembly by-election for the conduct of a free and fair election", Reddy said.

Police Recovers Rs 18.67L from BJP Candidate's Relative

On Monday, October 26 high drama prevailed in Telangana's Siddipet after the police recovered Rs. 18.67 lakh from the house of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao. The relative of Raghunandan has been identified as Surabhi Anjan Rao. Siddipet police informed that Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized of which BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakhs and ran away from the spot. "The remaining Rs 5,87,000 has been seized by the Siddipet Executive Magistrate," Joel Davis, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said.

Soon after the police recovered cash and were about to leave the premises, the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao reached the place with a large number of his followers. This was followed by a quarrel between the BJP leader, his followers and the police personnel. The party workers alleged that the cash was being planted by the police in Raghunandan Rao's house to falsely accuse him of using money to influence voters. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy also reached Siddipet at night on Monday and condemned the entire incident.

