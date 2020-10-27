Telangana: TRS Says 'BJP Is Fearing Defeat'; Accuses Party Of Creating Violence

On Tuesday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, Krishank said that BJP is fearing defeat hence, the party is trying to distribute money. This statement from the TRS leader comes after an alleged seizure of cash from the residence of a close relative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao

Speaking to ANI, Krishank alleged that whenever faces the heat of defeat they try to create violence, rupture, and even corruption

"Whenever Bharatiya Janata Party faces the heat of defeat they try to create violence, rupture and even corruption. Yesterday also a similar act was done in Dubbak by BJP candidate and also by the BJP State President. It was quite evident that the money which was seized by the police came from the relative of Raghunandhan Rao, and the BJP followers snatched away the money which was seized. If it was not Raghunandhan Rao's relative then why did the BJP followers were snatching the money? Why were BJP followers present there? Why was BJP activist present there? " he added.

He stated that earlier Rs 40 lakh of Dubbak BJP Candidate Raghunandhan Rao's money was seized. He further claimed that BJP is fearing defeat, adding that the party wants to show that violence or disturbance of law and order is happening in Telangana.

"Later they were caught red-handedly distributing sarees and now with Rs 18 Lakh. It is quite evident that BJP is fearing the defeat and they are trying to distribute money and also creating this culture. They want to show that violence or disturbance of law and order is happening in Telangana and they are demanding Governor's rule on these lines," said Krishank.

Police Recovers Rs 18.67L From BJP Candidate's Relative

High drama prevailed in Telangana's Siddipet on Monday, October 26 after the police recovered Rs. 18.67 lakh from the house of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao. The relative of Raghunandan has been identified as Surabhi Anjan Rao.

Siddipet police informed that Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized of which BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakhs and ran away from the spot. "The remaining Rs 5,87,000 has been seized by the Siddipet Executive Magistrate," Joel Davis, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said.

Soon after the police recovered cash and were about to leave the premises, the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao reached the place with a large number of his followers. This was followed by a quarrel between the BJP leader, his followers and the police personnel. The party workers alleged that the cash was being planted by the police in Raghunandan Rao's house to falsely accuse him of using money to influence voters.

