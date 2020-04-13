Telangana Police Uses Digital Boards To Spread Coronavirus Awareness In Slum Areas

In order to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state, the Telangana Police in Chilkalguda is conducting an awareness programme through digital representation about the rules to be followed to prevent the spread of the virus. The digital programme demonstrates various precautionary measures like social distancing, maintaining hygienic surrounding and the use of masks to the people.

"The police started the awareness programme through digital representation in our Police Station limits. This is a highly populated area that has a large number of slums and highly populated lanes where people are uneducated and live in unhygienic conditions," said Chilkalguda Police Inspector, AC Balagangi Reddy.

Adding further he said, "This way of representation is helping us to spread awareness in the slum areas and highly populated areas in our station limits. The digital representation shows various hygienic measures and steps necessary to deal with the Coronavirus Pandemic like social distancing and wearing a mask.

A youth, Mohammad Afzal, helping the police in this initiative said, "The digital awareness programme was started on March 31. The youth of this area, under the guidance of Chilkalguda Police Inspector, has been carrying out this programme for the past 13 days. Since the start of the programme we have seen people eagerly following the norms like social distancing, keeping the area clean and wearing a mask while stepping outside," he added.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana reach 531

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao informed that with an increase of 28 new COVID-19 cases on April 12, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telangana has reached 531. This includes 412 active cases, 103 patients who have been cured and discharged. 16 deaths have also been reported due to the infection. The CM also urged the government machinery to be more vigilant and the public to stay cautious as the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)