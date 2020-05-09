Telangana To Roll Out AI-based System To Track Those Not Wearing Masks At Public Places

The police of Hyderabad City, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda are all set to track the violators with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). This comes after the government of Telangana decided to slap a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks at public places.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Hyderabad City Police, spoke to ANI and said that Telangana's Police Department is developing an application based on artificial intelligence whereby we are trying to capture the picture of the person who is moving without a mask.

"The enforcement of the norm through AI-driven system will initially be implemented in Hyderabad City, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda area within the next two to three days. It will later be extended to the whole of Telangana," he said,

He said that leveraging computer vision and deep learning techniques being implemented on surveillance CCTVs across cities is the first of its kind in India. Kumar informed that challans will be issued to those motorists moving on the road on a two-wheeler or four-wheeler without a mask by capturing his photo without a mask. "Already, we have the e-challan system in Hyderabad City, for four to five years now," he said.

Earlier on May 5, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced the extension of lockdown in Telangana to May 29. However, the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed by the Central government to check the spread of coronavirus will end on May 17.

'Officials should focus more on Hyderabad'

The CM held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan on containment of COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown. "The situation in the state is under control except in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts. The spread is less in other districts. All the new cases being reported are from Hyderabad, Medchel, Rangareddy, and Vikarabad districts. Hence, the officials should focus more on Hyderabad," Rao said.

He further said, "Whoever is having symptoms, they should be given treatment and all those who came in contact with the positive cases should be quarantined. Ensure strict measures so that nobody from Hyderabad can move out of the city or outsiders enter into the city. Appoint police, IAS and Medical and Health officers as the Special Officers. Round off entire Hyderabad and eradicate the virus."

