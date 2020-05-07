Telangana CM KCR Asks Officials To Take Strict Measures In Hyderabad To Check Covid Spread

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed officials concerned that in Hyderabad and its surrounding places where the number of Coronavirus cases is more, strict regulations should be maintained and implemented. Along with Hyderabad, officials should be alert in villages neighbouring Kurnool and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh.

'Officials should focus more on Hyderabad'

The CM held a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan on containment of COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown. "The situation in the state is under control except in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts. The spread is less in other districts. All the new cases being reported are from Hyderabad, Medchel, Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts. Hence, the officials should focus more on Hyderabad," Rao said.

He further said, "Whoever is having symptoms they should be given treatment and all those who came in contact with the positive cases should be quarantined. Ensure strict measures so that nobody from Hyderabad can move out of the city or outsiders enter into the city. Appoint police, IAS and Medical and Health officers as the Special Officers. Round off entire Hyderabad and eradicate the virus."

"Coronavirus's spread is rampant in the neighbouring Kurnool and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh. Appoint special officers in these border districts and see that nobody enters the state nor leaves. The virus was not originated from here. It came from outside and got spread here. Hence, the more effectively we control the movement of people, the Virus can be controlled substantially," the CM added.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Etela Rajender, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Health) Shanta Kumari, Principal Secretaries Narsing Rao, Ramakrishna Rao and others. This direction comes in the backdrop of Hyderabad reporting 11 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total count 1,107.

Speaking after a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday night, Rao had announced the extension of lockdown in the state till May 29. The lockdown was due to end on May 7.

