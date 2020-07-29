Subramanian Swamy States Big Takeaway On FIR Against Rhea, Bihar Cops' Sushant Case Entry

A four-member team of Bihar Police has been sent to Mumbai following registration of FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty at a police station in Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh on Tuesday.

'No alternative to a CBI probe'

Reacting to the development, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy said that if Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe. Dr Swamy, in a tweet, said that the CBI probe is inevitable since the "Police of two states cannot separately investigate the same crime."

If Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe since Police of two States cannot separately investigate the same crime. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 28, 2020

In the complaint made to Rajeev Nagar police station in-charge, Sushant's father alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains". Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs".

"They asked my son to leave his residence saying there were ghosts which impacted Sushant's mind. Later Sushant stayed at a resort along with Rhea's family. They kept saying that Sushant needs medical treatment as he has some mental issues," the complaint alleged.

READ | Subramanian Swamy fires rebuttal to P Chidambaram's charge of BJP violating law

READ | Swamy slams Kejriwal, says 'Shree 420 only appears on TV, does nothing for Delhi'

'Cheating has been done from her side'

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday said that a huge amount of money has been transferred into the account of Rhea Chakraborty from Sushant's account. "An FIR has been filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty by the father of Sushant Singh as a huge amount of money has been transferred into her account and they both have joint accounts for some companies through which cheating has been done from her side," Bablu said.

"This is the issue of probe and police will go there and investigate the matter after that everything will be revealed," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. In the aftermath of his death, over 40 people to date have been interrogated by Mumbai Police but as per reports, Sushant's family is unhappy about the narrative of the Chhichhore star suffering from depression and about the course of the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case.

READ | India was relaxed about China because of Russia's assurance; was Moscow fooled?: Dr Swamy

READ | Swamy lauds Modi govt's decision to swap currency with SL, says 'It's the way to go'

(With agency inputs)