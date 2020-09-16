Three Accused In Murderous Attack On Suresh Raina's Kin Arrested; 'case Solved': Punjab CM

In what be termed as a start in the pursuit of justice for former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and his family, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that perpetrators of the attack on the southpaw's kin in which two were killed had been caught and that the attack & murder case had been solved by the state's police force.

According to sources, three members belonging to an inter-state gang of burglars were arrested by the Punjab Police while eleven others are yet to be apprehended.

Three members of the inter-state gang which has a history of thefts in many states were nabbed by the SIT that was formed on the orders of the CM to probe the attack on Suresh Raina's kin in Pathankot on September 15, based on a tip-off. Further investigation is on to nab the other accused who are still absconding.

Suresh Raina's kin attacked

As per PTI, the incident had taken place in Punjab's Pathankot district on the night intervening August 19 and 20. The report claimed the attack was carried by four members of the Kale Kachhewala gang with an intention to loot their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot. Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed the death of a person named Ashok Kumar, Suresh Raina's uncle. The robbers left with cash and gold. Ashok’s wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kaushal sustained injuries to which the latter has succumbed, while Ashok’s mother Satya Devi has been discharged from the hospital, Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk informed.

Suresh Raina travels back to India

Days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Suresh Raina had travelled to the UAE and was also set to play the IPL 2020. However, as per sources, the stellar batsman was affected by the sudden loss of his family member and also the massive COVID blow to the CSK as 12 members contracted the virus. As a result, Suresh Raina pulled out of the tournament and flew back to India to be with his family.

However, Suresh Raina has not ruled out of the possibility of returning to the CSK camp as the IPL is all set to begin from September 19. Although the southpaw cited personal reasons to pull out of the marquee tournament, he has also hinted at making a possible comeback while also emphasizing on the need to stay with his family amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Suresh Raina has also received the backing and support of CSK as he opts to sit out of this year's IPL edition.

