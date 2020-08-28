IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings' Quarantine Gets Extended, To Train From September 1

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad touched base in Dubai on August 21 for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, their players are yet to begin training sessions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of the mandatory six-day quarantine period put in place by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL 2020 governing council. While the CSK players and coaching staff were scheduled to begin training on Friday, August 28, it appears they have extended their quarantine period beyond the mandated six days.

IPL 2020: CSK quarantine extended by four days

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the CSK franchise has extended the quarantine period for their players. However, there has been no official announcement made by the team management yet. The report indicates CSK will begin their training by September 1 and CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan has not responded to reporters about the latest development yet.

Meanwhile, most IPL 2020 franchises have already begun their training campaigns. Teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, who set up camp at hotels in Abu Dhabi have received permission to begin training from the Indian board even though the city’s protocols require a 14-day quarantine period. The extended CSK quarantine means that the MS Dhoni-led franchise is likely to become the last team to start their training sessions.

However, several CSK players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu already trained for six days at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium earlier this month. The training was held between August 15 and 20 which was also attended by CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

IPL 2020: CSK training concludes before players depart for UAE

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni chasing glory in CSK colours

The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to be played between September 19 and November 10 across three UAE venues. MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019, is all set to make a return to the field as CSK captain. Earlier this month, he announced his retirement from international cricket. The upcoming IPL 2020 season will be MS Dhoni’s first-ever appearance for CSK as a ‘former' Team India cricketer.

Image credits: IPLT20.com