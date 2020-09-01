Suresh Raina's Uncle & Cousin Killed In Attack; Cricketer Tweets To Punjab CM For Help

Suresh Raina has said that two members of his family have been killed in an attack in Punjab. Terming the attack as ‘beyond horrible’, the former Team India star informed that two more relatives have been injured, one of them battling for their life. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer tweeted to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Police, requesting help in details about the 'heinous crime’.

Suresh Raina alleges attack on family members

Suresh Raina took to Twitter to term the attack on his relatives in Punjab as ‘beyond horrible.’ He revealed that his uncle had been ‘slaughtered to death’, and his aunt and two cousins had severe injuries. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder then stated that one of his cousins has also passed away last night, while his aunt is very critical and on life support.

Expressing being oblivious of the perpetrators of the crime, the southpaw urged Punjab police to look into the matter. Also tagging Punjab CM, he sought to know who committed the crime, while hoping that criminals are not ‘spared to commit’ more crimes.

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Suresh Raina out of IPL

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020

Suresh Raina had travelled to Dubai for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He quit the tournament citing ‘personal reasons.’ Numerous ‘theories’ had been doing the rounds about his decision, right from ‘suite’-gate to alleged rift with CSK captain MS Dhoni, days after both had announced their international retirement on the same day. His latest tweets, however, almost certainly confirm his personal reasons, though the hotel rift may also have taken place.

The incident

As per PTI, the incident had taken place in Punjab's Pathankot district on the night intervening August 19 and 20. The report claimed the attack was carried by four members of the Kale Kachhewala gang with an intention to loot their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed the death of a person named Ashok Kumar. At that time, his exact relation with Raina had not been established. The robbers left with cash and gold.

Ashok’s wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal sustained injuries, while Ashok’s mother Satya Devi has been discharged from the hospital, Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk informed.

