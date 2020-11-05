Three Blistering Observations By Alibag Court As It Denied Police Custody Of Arnab Goswami

Refusing the Raigad Police which had sought 14-day police custody of Arnab Goswami, the Alibag Court on Wednesday evening remanded Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief to 14-day judicial custody instead after his shocking assault and arrest in the morning.

Making a trio of critically significant observations, the Chief Judicial Magistrate observed that there was no connection in the chain of suicide in the case in which Arnab was arrested, which was earlier closed in 2018 and now reopened, and Arnab Goswami's role. Secondly, the judge noted that the case had been re-opened without the court's consent. The CJM also observed that there is no 'justifiable ground' for the police custody sought as he pronounced the judgment.

"I believe the entire investigation in the case is illegal as there was a judicial order passed, that was not challenged. The police has no right when the case is buried and dead to revoke it on its own, they have to go to the court. It was a monstrous abuse by the police to pick him up," said advocate Abad Ponda who represented Arnab in court.

'There is no fresh FIR, there can't be any fresh investigation; hence police custody has been denied and Judicial custody has been granted,' added Ponda, stating further, 'A summary report had been accepted by the CJM and not challenged. The police has done this illegally, and hence, all steps taken since are illegal and deserve to be set aside.'

Following the brazen assault on Arnab, the Bombay High Court is set to hear his plea against the illegal and unlawful arrest on Thursday at 3 PM. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. The illegal arrest has also reached the Raj Bhavan as BJP MLA is slated to meet Maharashtra Governor on Thursday at 10:30 AM over the shocking attack on Arnab.

Shocking assault on Arnab

In a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab had said just before entering the court.

