Petition Filed With NHRC, MHRC Against Arnab Goswami's 'unjust & Unlawful' Arrest

Fighting against the brazen and shocking assault against Arnab Goswami, Republic's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission. Highlighting the unjust and unlawful arrest of Arnab and the shocking physical assault, Pradeep Bhandari has submitted that Arnab was not served any prior summons nor was he allowed access to legal assistance by the police. He has also asserted in his complaint copy to the NHRC that Arnab's son, elderly parents and in-laws were manhandled by the cops who raided his residence and dragged him out.

"At 7:45 AM, today a battalion of Armed Police carrying assault rifles entered Mr. Goswami’s house and physically assaulted him. He was forcibly dragged by his hair into the police van before being arrested by Raigad Police in Maharashtra. The police forcibly shut off news cameras before barging into the residence of Mr Goswami and attacking and thrashing a reputed national TV news journalist," the complaint reads.

On similar grounds, Advocate Aditya Mishra has filed a petition before the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission against Arnab Goswami's indiscriminate arrest. He has called for urgent consideration of the matter on Thursday.

'Pulled by his belt, beaten on the back'

Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera. The incident, which has been captured on camera, shows Arnab screaming at the cops to not touch his son.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

'You can see the injury on my arm. I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me': Arnab Goswami at Alibag court

