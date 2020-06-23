Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed, Six Injured In India's Retaliation On The LoC

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed and six others injured as the Indian Army retaliated to the continuous ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector, however, the Pakistan Army continues to hide its casualties.

"As per inputs received, Pakistan Army has lost three of its men, and six have been critically injured in India's retaliation that took place on the Line of Control yesterday. Though we lost one of our Bravehearts, the casualties on the Pakistan side are much higher," an officer privy to the information told Republic World. He said that those killed on the Pakistani side have been identified as Subedar Idrees, Sepoy Ali, Sepoy Basharat-- all belonging to Sindh Regiment. Those injured have been identified as Sepoy Gulfam, Sepoy Laraib, Naik Tariq Nadeem, Sepoy Mohd Tayyab belonging to Sindh regiment. Sepoy Khalil Ahmed and Sepoy Faizul Amin, also injured, belong to the Mujahid regiment.

Meanwhile, local residents in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir have protested against the Pakistan Army as they have asked the Pakistan Army to stop using them as cannon fodder. They said that they are being used as cover by Pakistan Army for harbouring terrorists in the civilian areas near the Line of Control.

Read: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's 'khush kismat' Covid clip surfaces, current situation different

Pak violates ceasefire over 2,000 times

At a time when the India Army is on a stand-off with the People's Liberation Army of China, Pakistan is trying to take advantage of the situation and ensure that cross border infiltration could take place. However owing to the robust anti-infiltration grid, Pakistan's nefarious designs are foiled. In order to felicitate cross border infiltration, Pakistan Army resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in which it deliberately targets civilian population and forward army posts.

Read: Army Jawan martyred; more than 2000 Ceasefire-violations by Pakistan this year

Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the Line of Control for more than two thousand times in the first six months of 2020. "Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for 2034 times till June 11 this year. In January, more than 367 violations took place along Line of Control; In February 366 violations took place; 411 ceasefire violations took place in March; In April, 387 ceasefire violations took place. The number of ceasefire violations in May was 382 and 121 Ceasefire violations reported till June 11," the officer said.

Read: COVID-19: Pakistan partially resumes international flights to repatriate citizens stranded abroad

Read: Meet the BSF officer who shot down the Pakistani drone with his Beretta