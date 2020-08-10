Tuticorin Custodial Death Accused Special Sub-inspector Dies Of COVID-19

Sathankulam custodial death accused special sub-inspector Paul Durai who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in the hospital on Sunday. 54-year-old Paul Durai who was working at Sathankulam police station was arrested by CBCID in connection to the custodial death case of Jayaraj and Bennicks. He had tested positive for the infection on July 24 and was moved to a quarantine centre in Madurai.

Paul Durai was suffering from diabetes and his treatment was intensified last week on his family’s request. He died of COVID-19 on Sunday night due to comorbidities. Two other cops accused case and 5 CBI officials who were enquiring the sensational case have also contracted the virus.

After the massive public outrage over alleged police brutality resulting in the death of Jayaraj and his son Benniks, the CBI got into the action to proceed with its investigation and had dispatched a team from its special crime unit of Delhi to enquire the case.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo was allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on June 21.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. After a major outcry from politicians and citizens, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy handed over the case from the police to the CBI.

As per the FIR, Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan claimed that the father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennicks verbally abused policemen and threatened to hit them, when policemen reminded them of the lockdown as their mobile shop was seen open at 9:15 PM on June 19. However, the CCTV footage shows that there was no argument between the duo and the police, with the father - Jayaraj seen walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

