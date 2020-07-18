Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: TNSHRC Interrogates 7 Arrested Cops Housed In Madurai Prison

In a major development in the Tuticorin custodial death case, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TNSHRC) on Saturday, have interrogated 10 police personnel who have been arrested in connection to the case, at Madurai jail. The state Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) have arrested 10 police personnel and has shifted the accused to Madurai Central Prison from Tuticorin district prison due to security reasons. The case has been handed over to the CBI which has begun its probe on Thursday.

Thoothukudi custodial deaths case: 10 Police personnel, including Inspector Sridhar and Sub Inspector Raghu Ganesh (who were arrested in connection with the matter), are being questioned by Human Rights Commission at Madurai Central Prison where they are lodged. #TamilNadu — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

CBI takes over probe

On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Madurai to take over the probe into the death of the father-son duo in the Sathankulam police station on June 19. The 7 member CBI team headed by SP Shukla reached Madurai to commence the investigation into the matter. The total arrests done till date (10) include - an inspector, two sub-inspectors of Sathankulam police station where the father-son duo was allegedly thrashed - have been arrested and charged with murder, remanded to judicial custody.

As per the FIR, Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan claimed that the father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennicks verbally abused policemen and threatened to hit them, when policemen reminded them of the lockdown as their mobile shop was seen open at 9:15 PM on June 19. On the other hand, Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage outside father-son duo - Jayaraj and Bennicks's mobile shop in Tuticorin from the day they were arrested - June 19. The CCTV footage shows that there was no argument between the duo and the police, with the father - Jayaraj seen walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on June 21.