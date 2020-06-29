Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Kamal Haasan Demands EPS Govt To File Murder Charges

Filmstar-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami to file murder charges against the accused in the appalling Tuticorin custodial deaths case.

In a tweet, Haasan asked the CM not to "shirk responsibility" in the incident by simply handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Don't add this to cases in cold storage under CBI like the Gutka scam and the (2018) Tuticorin police firing," the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief said.

சாத்தான்குளம் வழக்கை CBI-க்கு மாற்றி, பொறுப்பை தட்டி கழிக்காதீர்கள் முதல்வரே!



குற்றவாளிகள் மேல் IPC 302 கீழ் வழக்குப் பதிவு செய்து, அவர்களை புலனாய்வுத் துறையிடம் ஒப்படையுங்கள்.



CBI விசாரணைக்காக மாற்றப்பட்டு, கிடப்பில் இருக்கும் தூத்துக்குடி துப்பாக்கிச் சூடு, குட்கா ஊழல் போன்ற வழக்குகளின் வரிசையில் இதையும் சேர்த்து,



மக்கள் மறந்து விடுவார்கள் என காத்திராமல், நீதியைக் காத்திடுங்கள்.



காலம் தாழ்த்தப்பட்ட நீதி, அநீதி.



On Sunday, the CM Palaniswami had assured that the Tuticorin custodial death case will be handed over to the CBI after seeking Madras High Court's permission in the June 30 hearing.

Kamal Haasan had earlier expressed disgust over the Tuticorin custodial deaths and stated that the incident that has taken place in Santhukulam "can happen to any one of us" and further termed it as unjust and "complete violation of human rights". He interpellated Palaniswami and urged that monetary relief for the victims' families is not enough and that stern action must be taken in this brutal incident.

The MNM founder had also questioned the alleged suspension of the two sub-inspectors who were actively involved in the custodial death of the innocent civilians. Haasan shared his suspicions that the local judiciary, doctors, and jail authorities could be involved in the case and urged that they should be questioned and that the matter should not go unresolved.

Tuticorin Custodial Deaths

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules on June 23. As per police, the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. They were allegedly beaten to death by the police and as per some reports, were also sexually assaulted in police custody.

This incident led to the state-wide uproar with more than a thousand people protesting in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district. The furore even spread to social media with #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix becoming a top trend on Twitter. Meanwhile, the state has suspended four policemen, including two sub-inspectors involved in the incident. On June 23, more than a thousand people had protested in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district over the incident.

