Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Kamal Haasan Calls It 'violation Of Human Rights', Seeks Probe

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has expressed disgust over the Tuticorin custodial deaths and has urged the government to probe further and deliver justice to the perpetrators of the crime. He stated that the incident that has taken place in Santhukulam 'can happen to any one of us' and further termed it as unjust and 'complete violation of human rights'. He interpellated Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and urged that monetary relief for the victims' families is not enough and that stern action must be taken in this brutal incident.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief also questioned the alleged suspension of the two sub-inspectors who were actively involved in the custodial death of the innocent civilians. Haasan stated his suspicions that the local judiciary, doctors, and jail authorities could be involved in the case and urged that they should be questioned and that the matter should not go unresolved.

Tuticorin Custodial Deaths

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) were picked up for questioning by the cops in Sathankulam police for violating lockdown rules on June 23. As per police, the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. They were allegedly beaten to death by the police and as per some reports, were also sexually assaulted in police custody.

This incident led to the state-wide uproar with more than a thousand people protesting in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district. The furore even spread to social media with #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix becoming a top trend on Twitter. Meanwhile, the state has suspended four policemen, including two sub-inspectors involved in the incident. On June 23, more than a thousand people had protested in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district over the incident.

Court orders probe

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday asked Kovilpatti judicial magistrate to visit Kovilpatti branch jail, photograph administrative and medical records related to the case and CCTV recordings of the jail building. The court postponed the case for June 30.

