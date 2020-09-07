Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: CBI Cites Delay In Forensic Study Due To SSR Case; MHC Notes

Taking suo-moto cognizance in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths, Madras High Court on Monday will hear the case on September 22 after the CBI and CB-CID filed a status report before the court. The team has stated that the CBI team that probed actor Sushant Singh Rajput's forensic samples have to examine samples in this case too. Due to five CBI teams currently in Mumbai, probing into the actor's death, the team has stated that the forensic samples have not been analysed yet.

Accused dies of COVID, CBI team infected

The 7 member CBI team headed by SP Shukla took over from the Tamil Nadu CB-CID on July 9. Till date, 10 police personnel the Sathankulam police station where the father-son duo was allegedly thrashed - have been arrested, charged with murder and remanded to judicial custody. While five CBI officers have been infected with COVID-19, a 54-year-old accused Paul Durai succumbed to the virus. Apart from Durai two more accused cops have been infected. The father-son duo - Jeyaraj and Bennicks were allegedly thrashed in police custody, which led to their subsequent deaths within days.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo was allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on June 21.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. After a major outcry from politicians and citizens, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy handed over the case from the police to the CBI.