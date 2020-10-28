Twitter Says 'committed To Transparency' On Geotagging Issue, Centre Calls It 'inadequate'

Representatives of Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday appeared in front of the joint committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019, in connection with the case of wrong geotagging of Ladakh as a territory of China. The microblogging platform said the company remains committed to openness and transparency. It also said it will stay in regular touch with the government to share timely updates.

However, while speaking with PTI, chairperson of the Committee Meenakshi Lekhi said that Twitter's explanation over the issue was inadequate and the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years.

In an email statement quoted by PTI, Twitter said its teams resolved the geotagging issue swiftly. "The recent geotagging issue was swiftly resolved by our teams. We are committed to openness, transparency around our work and will remain in regular touch with the government to share timely updates," the Twitter spokesperson said.

Twitter displays J&K as part of China

On October 18, Twitter came under fire again for displaying Jammu-Kashmir's Leh as a part of 'People's Republic of China'. National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale who was live on Twitter near Leh airport, noticed that his location was displaying as 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China'. This anomaly was raised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) chairman Kanchan Gupta to Twitter India, stating that it was not an 'isolated incident', but that several netizens who were logging online faced the same issue.

Taking to Twitter, Gokhale had narrated, "This morning, I was live on Twitter along with Rohit Pandita to apprise people of my journey to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh via a new road. After we finished our broadcast, to our horror, we found that the location we had put of our location of the War Memorial, Hall of Fame - a famous landmark in Leh came as Jammu and Kashmir, the People's Republic of China. I apprised Twitter by tagging them, expecting them to take action, but except for anger from people of India, nothing happened."

He added, "We tried again by doing an experimental live with a different broadcast, but again the same results came up. Even now if you go live in areas near Leh airport, Leh's Hall of fame, it shows as 'J&K, People's Republic of China'. I do not know why this is happening, but it is my duty to inform you about it."

Twitter's spokesperson then issued a statement on the same saying that they were aware of the sensitivities around the issue of Kashmir. The statement also stated that teams are investigating to resolve the concerned geo-tagging issue. "We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, & understand & respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate & resolve the concerned geotag issue." On October 22, Centre had written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey warning the company and taking strong objection to the over misrepresentation of the map of India.

(with inputs from PTI)