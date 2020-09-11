Two Shiv Sena Shakha Chiefs Arrested For Assaulting Navy Veteran After Complaint

In a massive impact, Mumbai police on Friday, arrested two main accused - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam and Sanjay Manjre for attacking ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma over a Whatsapp forward. The Samta Nagar police station had registered an FIR against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates in connection to the case. Apart from these shakha chiefs, two more have been arrested. There are total four arrests in the case whereas two are absconding, as confirmed by DCP.

Shiv Sena shakha chiefs arrested

4 Shivsena Activist arrested by Samata Nagar Kandivali Police Station for beating retired Navy Officer @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 11, 2020

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. The 62-year-old retired Navy veteran - Madan Sharma, is currently under treatment at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away.

Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

Daughter demands 'President's rule in Maharashtra'

Sharma's daughter opened up on how Shiv Sena goons attacked him over a WhatsApp forward. Mentioning that her father received 10-15 threat calls after forwarding a cartoon, she revealed that her father was beaten without any provocation. Moreover, she added that police personnel came to her house one hour later allegedly to arrest Madan Sharma.

Thereafter, she contacted local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar following which she received assistance. The retired Navy officer's daughter demanded strict action against the goons. Additionally, she called for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing that nobody was safe in the state.

Sena goons' many thrashings

Violent attacks have been a norm for Shiv Sena workers since their inception. Recently in February, Shiv Sena workers were caught on camera assaulting a government employee in Nagpur, as the officials tried to collect dues owed to the state. Earlier in December, a man in Wadala area of Mumbai was beaten up and his head was forcefully shaved by Shiv Sena workers for posting derogatory remarks about Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. Sena's protests have crossed across the border too with Sena workers burning effigies of Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in Kolhapur, Belgaum over the border dispute.