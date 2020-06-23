Two Suspected Hizbul Terrorists Gunned Down In J&K's Pulwama

Two terrorists believed to be part of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror group were gunned down by security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, police said. The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifle, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the SoG Pulwama in Bundzoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama on specific information.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon security forces, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

“Incriminating material including arms (two AK rifles) and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” added he.

Since the last few months, police have not been revealing the identities of terrorists killed in encounters and are being buried away from their native villages. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has appealed people not to venture inside encounter zones due to the danger posed by stray explosive materials.

Meanwhile, during the encounter, one CRPF personnel received critical gunshot injuries and later on succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.

Four terrorists eliminated

On June 21, four terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate encounters in Srinagar and Kulgam. Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Zadibal area of district Srinagar, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and CRPF, a police official said. "During the search operation, repeated appeals to surrender were made to the hiding terrorists through their families and community members of the area, but they started firing indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated leading to an encounter", he said.

