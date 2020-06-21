Kashmir: Four Terrorists Eliminated In Two Anti-terror Operations

In a major success in its anti-terrorism operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Sunday eliminated four terrorists in two different operations in central and south Kashmir. While three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Srinagar city, one was eliminated in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Three terrorists have been eliminated in the operation that started in the Pozwalpora area of Zunimar in Srinagar district and one has been eliminated in an anti-terror operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district", Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told Republic World.

READ | 102 Terrorists Neutralised In Kashmir Valley In 2020; 22 In Just 12 Days In Shopian

He said that on the tip of about the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces launched a combing and search operation in the area and when they reached near the house where the terrorist were hiding, the terrorists started firing towards the security forces.

"The terrorists were given ample opportunity to surrender, the local also appealed to them, but they started firing towards the security forces, the fire was retaliated in which three terrorists were neutralized", Singh said.

Singh said that it was a clean operation in which there was no causalities to the security force side and that no collateral damage was also reported.

READ | Punjab Police Nabs 2 Khalistani Operatives, Unravel Pak-backed Terror Plot

New tactic

A source in the security agencies said that the terrorists have adopted a new strategy wherein after the initial fire fight they either take shelter in the civilian house or the nearby mosque with the hope that in the encounter the house or the mosque could get destroyed.

"Terrorist want to use the sentiments against the forces, but the forces are professional enough and well trained to handle such situation, just two days ago there was an encounter in south Kashmir where two terrorists escaped in a nearby mosque, but because of the professionalism of the forces, there was no damage to the mosque and both the terrorists were eliminated", the source said.

In the last couple of weeks large number of trained terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in South Kashmir.

"The backbone of terrorism in south Kashmir has been broken with the elimination of large number of terrorists in the area. We continue to appeal the local youth to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream", the DGP said.

(Representative image)

READ | Pakistan-origin Man Convicted Of Terrorism In US Faces Charges In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

READ | Pakistan To Use Indo-China Standoff To Push Terrorists, Says J&K Police Chief