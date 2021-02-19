Unnao Double Murder: UP Police Arrests Two Minor Boys; Accused Confesses To Poisoning

In a major development in the Unnao double murder, Uttar Pradesh police, on Friday, arrested two boys - Vinay Kumar and Raju (name changed) in connection to the deaths of two Dalit girls by poisoning. Detailing the crime, police said that accused Vinay had confessed to giving water mixed with pesticide to one of the girls - who had allegedly romantically spurned him. The two boys (one a juvenile) had allegedly known one of the victims who used to work at a farm close to the accused's farm in Unnao along with her cousins.

Unnao double murder: AAP slams Yogi's "Raavan Raj"; Bhim Army asks SC doc for post-mortem

Police reveal Unnao double murder details

During the course of the investigation, the accused Vinay and Raju (name changed)- who hail from Babruha village - have confessed to knowing the girls who hailed from Amroha. Vinay allegedly had made romantic advances to one of the victims, who had repeatedly turned him down. On being spurned, Vinay allegedly planned to kill her. Narrating the crime, Vinay confessed that he had visited the farm in Amroha where the girls worked and offered one of the victims water mixed with pesticide used on wheat crops. The two other girls too drank the same water and all fell unconscious, confessed Vinay, after which the boys ran away.

Farm leaders slam BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's 'Burn crops' quip; term it 'inauspicious'

2 Dalit girls' mysterious deaths

On Wednesday, three Dalit girls, aged 16, 15 and 14, were found in the field by the villagers in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. While two were found dead, the third girl was found in a critical condition. The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment. The Asoha Police Station has registered a case in this incident and filed an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (evidence tampering) against unknown individuals.

According to police officials, initial investigations suggest the girls died due to consumption of a poisonous substance. Sources report that 4 youths hailing from nearby Baburoha village, have been picked by the police and are currently being probed. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that all medical expenses will be borne by the state government and announced ex-gratia Rs 5 lakh to the victims' kin.

After conducting a post-mortem, doctors ruled poisoning as the reason for their deaths, ruling out sexual assault or strangling. The report states that no marks were found on their hands, nor any external or internal injuries were found on their bodies. The probing doctor has revealed that the victims had consumed food that contained 80-100 grams of poison, 6 hours prior to their death. All Opposition parties have slammed the Yogi government, while the surviving victim's family has requested to shift her to Delhi AIIMS.

Unnao double deaths: Post-mortem states 'deaths due to poisoning'; murder charges filed

Unnao case: AISA members hold protest outside UP Bhawan in Delhi, detained