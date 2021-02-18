Unnao Double Deaths: Post-mortem States 'deaths Due To Poisoning'; Murder Charges Filed

As the probe continues into the deaths of two Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, sources report on Thursday, the post-mortem report had ruled poisoning as the reason of their deaths, ruling out sexual assault or strangling. The report state that no marks were found on their hands, nor any external or internal injuries were found on their bodies. Sources report that the bodies will be sent for viscera ad forensic investigation.

Railways refutes Mamata's claims on attack on TMC min: 'Law & order a State govt subject'

Unnao deaths: Post-mortem rules out sexual assault

The probing doctor has revealed that the victims had consumed food that contained 80-100 grams of poison, 6 hours prior to their death. While the victim's father has filed a complaint on the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that all medical expenses will be borne by the state government. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Samajwadi Party's delegation has visited the victims' home. A third victim, who was also poisoned is hospitalised and in critical condition.

UP's Unnao: 2 minor girls found dead in field, third battling for life; Probe launched

2 Dalit girls' mysterious deaths

On Wednesday, the bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, while a third girl was found in a critical condition. The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment. The Asoha Police Station has registered a case in this incident and filed an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (evidence tampering) against unknown individuals.

A family member of the girls claimed they had been found with their hands and feet tied up. Speaking to reporters, he said, "They had gone to the farm to collect grass around 3 pm but they did not return so we started searching for them. People were saying that they found them tied up. That is the only thing I know."

According to police officials, initial investigations suggest the girls died due to consumption of a poisonous substance. Six teams have been formed to probe the incident. Sources report that 4 youths hailing from nearby Baburoha village, have been picked by the police and are currently being probed. The family of the surviving child has requested shifting her to AIIMS Delhi, as her condition is critical.

In UP's Unnao, 'prima-facie signs of poisoning' says Police awaiting 2 dead girls' autopsy

CM Mamata challenges Amit Shah to contest against her nephew: 'BJP will lose UP too'