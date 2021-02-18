Unnao Double Murder: AAP Slams Yogi's "Raavan Raj"; Bhim Army Asks SC Doc For Post-mortem

Lashing out at the Yogi government for the Unnao double murder, AAP on Thursday, alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had tried to cremate the victims' bodies by sending a JCB. Terming UP govt as 'Raavan raj', AAP slammed the incident and the lapses by police. Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Samajwadi Party's delegation has visited the victims' home.

AAP: 'Ravan raj in UP'

Azad, on the other hand, has been protesting outside the victims' house, demanding that the bodies be shifted to Delhi AIIMS, where a senior doctor will conduct a post-mortem. He has also demanded that atleast half of the board of doctors conducting the post-mortem must be Dalit caste. The family of the surviving child has requested shifting her to AIIMS Delhi, as her condition is critical.

उन्नाव में जो दो बेटियाँ मारी गई हैं, उनके शव सुरक्षित रखे जाएँ। हाथरस की तरह उनको आनन-फ़ानन में जलाने का मतलब होगा लीपापोती। हमारी माँग है कि एक सीनियर मेडिकल बोर्ड AIIMS, दिल्ली में इनका पोस्ट मार्टम करे और बोर्ड के कम से कम आधे डॉक्टर बहुजन हो। #Save_Unnao_Ki_Beti — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) February 18, 2021

उन्नाव की 3 दलित बहनों के लिए न्याय की माँग करने व सांत्वना देने के लिए सपा का प्रतिनिधिमंडल उनके परिजनों से मिला।



पहले ‘हाथरस की एक बेटी’, फिर ‘बदायूँ की एक माँ’ और अब ‘उन्नाव की बहनें’ भाजपा राज में कोई भी नारी सुरक्षित नहीं।



बहुत हुआ नारी पर अत्याचार, अबकी बार भाजपा बाहर। pic.twitter.com/cKl7d2SncI — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 18, 2021

2 Dalit girls' mysterious deaths

On Wednesday, the bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, while a third girl was found in a critical condition. The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment. The Asoha Police Station has registered a case in this incident and filed an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (evidence tampering) against unknown individuals.

According to police officials, initial investigations suggest the girls died due to consumption of a poisonous substance. Six teams have been formed to probe the incident. Sources report that 4 youths hailing from nearby Baburoha village, have been picked by the police and are currently being probed.CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that all medical expenses will be borne by the state government.

After conducting a post-mortem, doctors ruled poisoning as the reason of their deaths, ruling out sexual assault or strangling. The report states that no marks were found on their hands, nor any external or internal injuries were found on their bodies. The probing doctor has revealed that the victims had consumed food that contained 80-100 grams of poison, 6 hours prior to their death. Sources report that the bodies will be sent for viscera ad forensic investigation.

