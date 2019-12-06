Unnao Rape Survivor Who Was Set Ablaze 'extremely Critical, Put On Ventilator' Say Doctors

In a major development, doctors on Friday, have said that the Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze by the accused is in extremely critical condition. The victim who was airlifted from Lucknow to the Safdarganj hospital is currently on ventilator support. All five accused have been arrested by the Unnao police.

"The condition of the patient is extremely critical. She is on a ventilator. Even her vitals are very low," said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital to ANI. "There are minimal chances of survival," added Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, Vice president Venkaiah Naidu had contacted the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to know the situation of the victim and the arrest of the accused. Uttar Pradesh's government had announced to shift Unnao rape survivor urgently to Delhi via air ambulance after she received nearly 70 % body burns. National Commission of Women too has sought cognizance in this case.

Police had been informed by locals that a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had allegedly been set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday. The rape survivor who had filed a complaint in March is reportedly struggling for life. Naming the accused as Shivam, Shubham, their father (name unknown), Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. He added that the victim had claimed that the accused had spurned her after promising to marry her and then raped her along with his friend. This development days after the horrific Hyderabad gangrape and murder case.