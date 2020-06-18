Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Dept Forms Committee To Probe Fake Appointments Of Teachers

The Department of Basic Education in Uttar Pradesh has set up a committee to probe in the matter of fake certificates being used for the appointment of teachers in different educational institutions in the state. The investigation comes in the backdrop of Anamika Shukla case that pertains to the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state.

In the latest development in the impersonation cases of Anamika Shukla, the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh on Monday has arrested three more persons.

Meanwhile, Shukla on June 10 appeared before Gonda basic education officer and alleged that her educational certificates were 'misused' to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools. The case came to light after an FIR was lodged against Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools. Further investigation into the matter is underway by the STF.

Anamika Shukla case

The case involves the use of fake documents in the name of "Anamika Shukla" used for securing teaching jobs by the impersonators in several schools in Uttar Pradesh and drawing salaries from all of them for 13 months. The UP Special Task Force has been handed over the case to uncover the mystery and use of dishonest means to bag jobs in various Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, a senior official of the UP STF said on Sunday. STF officials added that probe is underway in districts of Prayagraj, Aligarh, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Kasganj and Ambedkarnagar.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image used for Representational purpose/ Credit ANI)