Shai Hope Believes He Can Repeat Headingley Heroics In Upcoming Tour To England

West Indies batsman Shai Hopes believes he can repeat his Headingley heroics from 2017 once again as Windies take on England in a three-match Test series starting from July 8. The Caribbean powerhouse has not had a great run in the longer format of the game but backs himself to reinvent his form in the upcoming tour. Shai Hope's ton in the Headingley Test in 2017 was his last in the red-ball format in which led the Windies to a comfortable win, chasing down the 322-run target.

'Continued belief in myself'

Speaking at a videoconference, Shai Hope pointed out that it was essential for him to continue believing in himself and back his ability to get the job done, as it wasn't something new to him. Last year, he scored 1,345 runs at an average of 61.13 - including a memorable match-winning ton against India in Chennai but he has not enjoyed consistent success in Test cricket. Shai Hope eyes to change the narrative, however, with the upcoming tour of England as international cricket resumes after a long COVID-enforced hiatus.

'I'm working towards...'

Speaking at a videoconference, Shai Hope said that he was going to be hard on himself as he realizes that his record in the longer format of the game was not exactly in place. The West Indies batsman said that it was essential for himself to back his ability and believe that he can win the game for his side. Shai Hope pointed out that he was willing to grab the opportunities and ensure that he gets his side across the line.

Talking about Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo missing out on the tour to England, Shai Hope said that it will be the top job for the batsman to ensure runs are put on the board in the absence of the duo. The swashbuckling batsman said that the top-order will need to 'see the new ball through' in order to enable the middle-order batsmen to move forward with their natural game. Shai Hope also spoke about the need to get big starts and convert that into a potential win for his side.

West Indies tour of England

The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

