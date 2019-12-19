Allahabad HC Seeks Replies From UP Govt, AMU On Pleas Against Aligarh Protest Violence

Cracking down on the police action on students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), the Allahabad High Court on Thursday has asked the Uttar Pradesh government and AMU administration to reply to pleas on the violence occurred on Sunday. The pleas filed had alleged that police had used baton charge and tear gas shells on students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed the students to approach respective High Courts regarding their concerns.

On Sunday, students who were protesting had marched towards the main campus gate where they were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. Students allege that police and Rapid Action Force personnel forcibly entered the campus to detain the protestors. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torched up buses, while pelting stones. More than 60 students were allegedly injured in the clashes.

After the clashes, internet services had been snapped in the area, and administration vacated hostels and declared holidays till January 5. Reports state that a judicial has been ordered into the incident by a district magistrate. Meanwhile, the AMU administration has stated that only 7 of those detained by the Police during the protest were the students of AMU. This statement came as soon as three advocates released a list of 21 students and two AMU employees who they said were either missing or had been detained without the varsity authorities being informed.

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police on Thursday, used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said, police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

