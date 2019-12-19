UP: One Dead Due To Bullet Injury Amid Anti-CAA Violence, Police Denies Firing

Amid the anti-CAA protests across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, one person has died of firearm injury in KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow, according to PTI. Denying police's involvement in this incident, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that police had not fired on the person. He added that the case was unrelated to the ongoing agitation and police action.

One person dead in UP amid protests

Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh on reports of a protester dying in Lucknow during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred, I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation & police action. pic.twitter.com/iNvm1nVOmQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019

Internet suspended in areas of UP

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad, Bareilly District Administration has suspended internet services in the district for 24 hours from 10 PM. Moreover, internet services are going to be suspended in Lucknow after rampant violence. Two killed in police firing during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Mangaluru, according to PTI.

Lucknow protests turn violent

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people have been taken into custody, said, police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

Delhi protests

Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

Sources report that in total 1200 people were detained in Delhi of which 350 protestors were taken to Suraj Mal Stadium Nangloi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Bawana - temporary detention areas. Protestors were also taken to Red fort, Shahidi Park, Jantar Mantar, and Mandi House, as per sources. Police had also provided detainees with refreshments. Apart from the Delhi police, 52 companies of paramilitary forces and Rapid Action Forces too were used as per sources. In total over 13000 police and forces were used to patrol sensitive areas across the national capital.