MASSIVE: Trump Claims Iran's Gen Soleimani Planned "terror Plots As Far Away As Delhi"

Making sensational claims after the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani, United States President Donald Trump on Friday, while addressing the reporters has said that he was plotting attacks in Delhi and London. In what may be called a dramatic escalation of conflict between Iran and the US, the US airstrike on Friday killed Soleimani, the commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds force. While briefing the media about his killing, Trump said that he had been responsible for perpetrating acts of terror to destabilize the Middle East for the last 20 years, the US, he added "caught him in the act and terminated him."

Speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump said, "Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London. Today we remember and honour the victims of Soleimani''s many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over."

"What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved. Just recently Soleimani led the brutal repression of protesters in Iran, where more than 1,000 innocent civilians were tortured and killed by their own government," he added.

Meanwhile, amid escalation, India in a statement called for calm and restraint over the prevailing situation. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledging the death of the senior Iranian official, asserted that peace, stability, and security of the region are of utmost significance to New Delhi. It added that it is vital that the situation does not escalate further.

However, providing an assuage from the impending danger after escalation, Trump claimed Soleimani's killing will not lead to war.

"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are remarkable people with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential. We do not seek regime change," Trump said. "However, the Iranian regime's aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbours, must end and it must end now. The future belongs to the people of Iran, those who seek peaceful co-existence and cooperation, not the terrorist warlords who plunder their nation to finance bloodshed abroad," Trump said."

Iran vows revenge

In response to the killing of its top Army General, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'. Moreover, he added that “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”. Soleimani's IRGC, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US - last year.

The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In the past decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, Iran conducted proxy wars across the Middle East region in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and parts of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah. He was instrumental in shaping Iran's influence in the region, which was threatened by arch-foes --the West, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli.

