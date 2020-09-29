UP Min Assures Strict Action In Hathras Gangrape Case; Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

Reacting to the tragic Hathras gangrape incident, where a 19-year-old girl lost her life, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, condemning the incident assured that strict action will be taken. The Minister also announced financial support of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family. "The incident is very saddening. Our Chief Minister is also sad. FIR was filed as soon as his brother visited the police station. Our government stands with the victim's family," he said.

"The investigation started immediately and four accused have been arrested. Strict action will be taken. Law will take its own course. The government has also given financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. We are there to help the family in everything," he said to news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, a massive protest was staged outside the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi by Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad who forcibly entered the morgue area. Police along with CRPF personnel were deployed outside the hospital. The protesters alleged a lapse in treatment that led to the death of the victim within 24 hours. The Party has now called for nationwide protests over her death.

Hathras gang rape incident

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in a moving bus. The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am. Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said, the victim was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition worsened.

She was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh after the incident on September 14. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death. As she resisted their attempt, the victim ended up biting her tongue, suffering a severe cut. The four accused have already been arrested.

Several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP Supremo Mayawati have condemned the incident and criticized the UP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The leaders have demanded that the accused must be hanged to death.

(With Agency Inputs)