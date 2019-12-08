UP Police And CM Adityanath Should Learn From Telangana Police, Says VHP's Sadhvi Prachi

Talking about the crime against women, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, on Sunday, said that Uttar Pradesh Police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath must learn from Telangana police. She asserted that police encounter is the only solution for any crimes against women. Sadhvi Prachi added that the police must kill all the rape accused in encounters.

Sadhvi Prachi on polices’ role in society

Speaking to the media Sadhvi Prachi said, “Rapists must be punished. There is only one solution. What happened in Hyderabad is the only solution. There should be no appeal, no argument, no hearing but on the spot action. The whole society should felicitate the Telangana Police for what they have done. The Uttar Pradesh Police should consider the Telangana Police as their ideal. Many encounters happened under the rule of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Why not kill rapists in encounters”.

Police encounter the rape accused

In a massive development on Friday, the four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an encounter on National Highway - 44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. As per the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused are being taken to a local hospital. The encounter happened between 4 am to 5 am in the morning. More details are awaited from the police.

