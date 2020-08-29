UP Police Arrest Juvenile For Creating Fake Facebook Profile Of TRS MP, Santosh Kumar

A 17-year old boy from UP was arrested by the police for duping people off their money on Friday. The juvenile created a fake Facebook profile of (TRS) Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar. As per the official statement released by the Telangana police, the boy lived in Goan Mandaura Goverdhan, Brahmanan, Mathura district in UP.

UP Juvenile held for Facebook fraud

A juvenile hailing from Mathur district in UP was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for cheating people by creating a fake Facebook profile of TRS MP Santosh Kumar. The 17-year-old was apprehended by the police after a complaint was lodged against him on August 25 in Telangana. The victim filed the complaint after he received a friend request from Santosh Kumar on Facebook which he accepted. Following which an official inquiry was launched for that Facebook profile and it was found out that the profile was not operated by TRS MP, Santosh Kumar. According to the FIR registered, the accused communicated with people in Hindi language and gave them various Google pay numbers to transfer money.

Telangana police released an official statement after the UP boy was detained. The statement said, "The boy observed the profile details of Joginipally, through Facebook and hatched a plan by using his name and background to earn easy money from his followers. He created a fake profile of the MP using his photo and sent a friend request to a person (victim) here. Posing as the MP, the boy asked the man to make an online transfer of Rs 50,000 for meeting the medical expenses of his (MP's) friend's kin, who is in Hospital ICU at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched inquiry about the profile and learnt that he is not Santosh Kumar Joginipally and it is a fraud. During the course of the investigation, the boy was apprehended on August 28. The police seized the material evidence from him which was used in the commission of the offence."

(With inputs from ANI)