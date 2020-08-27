UPPSC 2020: UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 Exam Schedule Out At Uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule on August 26, 2020, Wednesday. Recently, it revealed the details about UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam on the official website of UPPSC 2020. Interested and eligible candidates, who had registered for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam, can check the UPPSC 2020 schedule online on the site at uppsc.up.nic.in. We have mentioned further details about UPPSC 2020 and UP PCS Mains 2020 exam that you must check out. Read on:

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has recently released the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule on August 26, 2020. According to the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission would conduct the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam (State/Upper Subordinate) from September 22, 2020, to September 26, 2020.

As per the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in, the UP PCS Mains 2020 exam would take place in numerous centres across Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad, among other places in the state. The UPPSC 2020 exam would happen in two shifts. The first one for UP PCS Mains 2020 exam would be from 9:30 am to 12: 30 pm and the next would occur between 2 pm and 5 pm. Here are the steps for students to download the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule from the official UPPSC 2020 site at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check them below:

How to download the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule

Students need to visit the official UPPSC 2020 website at uppsc.up.nic.in for UP PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule

On the homepage of the UPPSC 2020 website, they will find the link for UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule on the top left corner. The first notification would lead them to a new tab.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule would appear in a new tab in pdf format on their devices.

Students would get an option to download the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule for UP PCS Mains 2020 exam.

They can also take a print out of the same for future UPPSC 2020 reference.

