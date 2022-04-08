Uttar Pradesh: NCW Head Orders Action Against Sitapur Seer's Rape Threat To Muslim Girls

Following a video clip of the saffron-clad seer in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took 'serious note' of rape threats inflicted upon Muslim girls in Khairabad town. It was brought to the fore that NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma took cognisance of the matter and has written to DGP UP to immediately step in and register an FIR against the mahant.

Identified as Bajrang Manu Das, the seer was taking out a Navratri procession when he issued a rape threat to Muslim men saying that he would abduct their daughters and daughters-in-law if they teased or harassed Hindu girls in the area.

Condemning the lowly act, the NCW shared on Twitter, "NCW has taken serious note of the incident and condemns the statement made by the accused. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP UP to immediately intervene and to register an FIR against the accused. NCW has also sought the arrest of the accused at the earliest."

"NCW has also written seeking appropriate measures from police to curb people from using such outrageous language against women and not be mute spectators in such incidents. A copy of the letter has also been sent to SP Sitapur," it added.

In addition, Sharma voiced her dissent to the practice of targeting women from the other community and deemed it as 'unacceptable'. "I have taken this matter personally, we will be following this with the DGP," she said.

The grave matter came to the fore after a video clip of the seer's procession hit social media platforms. In the two-minute clip, the priest is heard saying provocative, lewd and unsolicited remarks about Muslim men's daughters and daughters-in-law.

"If you harass any Hindu girl, I will rape your daughters and daughters-in-law," said the UP-based seer.

"You live shelter for pigs and you have fixed a bounty of Rs 28 lacs on my head. I will finish you all as well as your shelter for pigs," he further said.

Soon after the video took the internet by storm, UP Police declared that a probe is underway and competent authorities are on their toes to nab the perpetrator with evidence and facts. "Taking cognizance of the viral video of district Sitapur, the case has been registered by Sitapur Police. Based on the evidence in the said charge, instructions have been given to take legal action as per rules," they tweeted.